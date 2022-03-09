Too slow, Joe: sanctions delay added more pain

Pulling a plaster off in one short rip is the right way to do it. It seems Joe Biden likes doing it over a period of hours, or even days, judging by his approach to applying sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Since the invasion, each rumour about sanctions coming in sent oil and gas prices soaring, to compound the existing cost-of-living crisis in the UK, Europe and beyond.

The high point at the time of publication was $139 (£106) a barrel. Now the sanctions have landed – a full ban on Russian oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal imports into the US – traders and investors have a chance to work out what the actual ramifications will be.

According to reports from across the pond, Biden struggled with the prospect of cutting any oil imports at a time when petrol prices were surging. Obviously, spending power varies widely in the country he governs, but people in the UK would love to see petrol prices in the realm of the 'record' Washington DC-area price of $4 a gallon this week. That’s 68p a litre.