Aiming for income

It is the low-probability, high-risk events that can kill, and that’s precisely because they are so difficult to forecast; events such as the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus or the spread of Russian Armata tanks into Ukraine.

It’s only after the event happens that the talking heads line up to tell us that, actually, it was entirely predictable; that we should have known all along. Everyone knows major pandemics come around every 10 to 20 years, they tell us – H2N2 influenza in 1957-59, followed by the H3N2 variant in 1968-70, then H1N1 in 2009. So it was obvious more viral nastiness was on its way somewhere around 2020. Similarly, by 2022 Europe, for so many centuries the global cockpit, had not seen a major war for over 75 years, unless you count the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. So it was obvious Vladimir Putin’s threats were a well-worked strategy that would culminate in the shattering of peace and not the ramblings of a bored mind driven by a monumental inferiority complex whose judgment was corrupted by 20 years spent in an echo chamber of sycophants.

But even on 23 February, the day before the tanks trundled in, for every talking head who said there would be a full-scale invasion, the media could find another who said “No, it’s just a bluff to snaffle a bit more of eastern Ukraine”.