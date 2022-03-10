Behind the scenes of share awards

We’re entering the annual reporting season when executive pay comes under scrutiny. Large payouts are normally fuelled by company share awards, but how they’re managed behind the scenes receives little attention. Here’s a brief overview.

Share awards are most appropriate for companies with stable, rather than volatile, share prices. Options are a different beast, and we’ll save them for another day, but the intention is the same – to pay participants by providing them with company shares in a few years’ time. Where do these shares come from? They could be new ones issued by the company. Or they could either be recycled – shares bought back and held by the company itself – or ones bought and held in an employee benefit trust (EBT).

We’ll assume that an executive is awarded 1,000 shares for delivery in three years’ time. If the share price is £1 when the award is made, and the company decides to fund it in full, it could pay £1,000 into the EBT. The trust then buys the shares in the market and sits on them for three years, at the end of which it transfers the shares to the employee. We’re looking at high pay, so if the share price has gone up to, say, £1.70, the award will be worth £1,700. What the company has done is minimise risk by hedging the share price – the pay element was £1,000 and the £700 share price gain will have been funded not by the company, but by the market. More companies are now making this distinction in their annual reports.