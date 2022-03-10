Boardroom spending spree at ITV

ITV (ITV) outlined its plan to stave off the threat posed by streaming platforms such as Netflix (US:NFLX) and Disney (US:DIS) by saying it will “supercharge” its own streaming service. The company said it intends to more than double digital revenue to £750mn by 2026, in part through the launch of its ITVX service in the final quarter of this year. It clearly needs to do something, given that the total number of hours watched by customers dropped by9 per cent to 15.1bn last year.

Thus far, ITV has 9.6mn monthly active users streaming just over 1bn hours of content. The broadcaster is looking to double both figures by 2026.

Competing with the US media giants is an expensive business, though – ITV expects to spend £1.23bn on content across all platforms this year, rising to £1.35bn next year.