We all know there are two sides to balance sheets. We do not, however, act upon this knowledge as we should. Investors wanting a comfortable retirement must think about how we manage our liabilities – our future outgoings – as well as our assets.

The point here is not simply that we must be cannier shoppers. It’s that much of our spending is in fact investment. And just as we need discipline, strategy and good habits when we buy shares, so we need them when we buy goods and services.