/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Forterra builds on solid foundations

Demand continues to outstrip supply in a tight market for bricks
Forterra builds on solid foundations
March 10, 2022
  • Second double-digit price hike planned to recover soaring energy costs
  • £50mn deal agreed to source 70 per cent of power from new solar farm

Brick maker Forterra (FORT) and its competitors are in the enviable position of operating in a market where demand continues to run ahead of supply, meaning that even though energy costs are spiralling they’re able to pass them on to customers.

Manufacturers can’t produce quickly enough – domestic production of 2.1bn bricks last year was supplemented by 422m in imports. The industry’s current stocks stand at less than two months’ worth of demand.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data