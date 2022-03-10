Forterra builds on solid foundations

Second double-digit price hike planned to recover soaring energy costs

£50mn deal agreed to source 70 per cent of power from new solar farm

Brick maker Forterra (FORT) and its competitors are in the enviable position of operating in a market where demand continues to run ahead of supply, meaning that even though energy costs are spiralling they’re able to pass them on to customers.

Manufacturers can’t produce quickly enough – domestic production of 2.1bn bricks last year was supplemented by 422m in imports. The industry’s current stocks stand at less than two months’ worth of demand.