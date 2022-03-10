Henderson Smaller Companies trust's Hermon on growth in rocky times

Janus Henderson small and mid-cap specialist Neil Hermon discusses recent volatility and his portfolios

He addresses a bias to growth stocks and mid-caps

A glance at the numbers shows how difficult it was for UK small-cap portfolios to lose money in 2021. The Numis Smaller Companies ex Investment Companies index racked up a healthy return of nearly 22 per cent for the year, while 44 of the 75 funds in the Investment Association and Association of Investment Companies UK Smaller Companies sectors did even better. Indeed, not a single fund ended 2021 in the red.

Fast forward to a year that has included a plunge into war, preceded by renewed concerns about inflation and rising interest rates, and that picture has changed markedly. Just two of the same 75 funds were sitting on a 2022 year-to-date gain at the time of writing, with the vast majority having sustained double-digit losses already. As we’ve seen elsewhere, it’s popular quality growth funds that have suffered the sharpest reversals within these two sectors: trusts such as Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (MTU) and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG) were down by around 30 per cent this year at the time of writing.