Hill & Smith drives margins despite cost pressures

Shares registered a double-digit increase on results day
March 10, 2022
  • Margin expansion despite raw material price increases
  • Infrastructure exposure an advantage given economic uncertainties 

Hill & Smith (HILS) was one of the top risers on the London Stock Exchange after it revealed record annual revenues and a 29 per cent hike in underlying constant-currency operating profits to £86mn. Admittedly, year-on-year comparators aren’t as revealing as they might normally be, but the producer of infrastructure and galvanised products benefited from recovering volumes in its key markets following pandemic related disruption in 2020.

