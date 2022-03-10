Russian oil embargo won't be as damaging as 1973 oil crisis

The Arab countries were backed by Russia and Israel was supported by the US. It was the same countries playing power politics even if the proxy nation has changed. The other parallel is that both the Yom Kippur and Ukraine wars occurred when inflation was starting to pick up in UK and US. The big differences though is that the UK is much less dependent on Russian oil than it was on Saudi Arabia 50 years ago.

The Saudi embargo was launched in October 1973 and by March 1974 the inflation adjusted price of oil had risen around 500 per cent from $26 a barrel to nearly $134. UK CPI - which was already around 9 per cent in 1973 - then jumped to 16 per cent in 1974. In response, the Bank of England ramped up interest rates, with the base rate rising from 8 per cent in the summer of 1973 to 12 per cent the following year.