Today's Markets: European stocks give back some gains, oil recovers

Crude prices rebounded this morning after being whipsawed on various Russia headlines. Brent and WTI plunged yesterday in a brutal reversal as the UAE indicated it could start pumping more oil and call on friends at OPEC to do more. Comments from Russian and Ukrainian officials also pointed towards a path to peace, but the situation on the ground is no different. It was the biggest one-day drop for crude in two years with Brent moving in $25 range. Some confusion with the UAE following up those comments from its ambassador to the US with a statement from its oil minister: “The UAE believes in the value Opec+ brings to the oil market.” So not clear, but for now markets are trading these headlines and crude remains super-volatile... treacherous markets. Brent is up 3.5 per cent this morning at $116, having hit a low of $106 yesterday from a peak at $131.

So where now for oil? There has been a shift in the Biden administration: "We need oil and gas production to rise," said Energy Sec Granholm. "We are on a war footing.” Strong words, but we know the White House is also saying that producers have the licences to drill (they do) but won’t. This is broadly accurate – they are focused on shareholder returns and fiscal discipline right now, and can’t source the gear or workers anyway. But what would help would be for the White House to shift its longer-term outlook... commit to US oil, set a goal to end all imports. Meanwhile Senator Warren is preparing a bill for a windfall tax on oil firms... hardly the right tone to encourage more production. They need to not only say that we need more oil today, but we need more oil over the next ten years. Rigs take 12-18 months to produce...

European stock markets are in give-back mode after yesterday’s sharp rally saw the DAX and CAC both rally 7 per cent, whilst the FTSE rose 3 per cent. They’re down around 1 per cent, give or take, this morning. Markets reacted like the war was over – clearly it’s too early and clearly the impact of western sanctions are only beginning to be felt. Are you ready for the massive inflation and cuts to earnings guidance ahead? Stocks seemed to be trading on commodity prices... not only oil but wheat down big yesterday. The S&P 500 rallied 2.7 per cent, its best day since June 2020, recovering the 3 per cent lost in the previous session.