UK sanctions Abramovich and Deripaska, major Evraz and EN+ shareholders

UK entities and residents are now blocked from doing business with Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, who own major stakes in steelmaker Evraz (EVR) and aluminium company EN+ (ENPL) respectively. Both companies are still trading on the London Stock Exchange, with investors piling in to Evraz in the past fortnight to take advantage of its hefty dividend and much-reduced share price.

“Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society,” said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. “With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.”

The asset freeze blocks “any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person and which are held in the UK”, the government said.