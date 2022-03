Highly specialised industrial firm upping capacity even as Covid-19 rush comes to an end

Final and total dividends for 2021 up 15 per cent on last year

A bullish outlook and strong 2021 sales were enough to spark a small reappraisal of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) by investors, sending its share price up 4 per cent. This is but a drop in the ocean compared with its 37 per cent fall from the 12-month high registered in September, however.