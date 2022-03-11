Today's Markets: UK shares shrug off woes, Europe remains subdued

UK GDP figures lift spirits

But relief is likely to be short lived

Evraz board resign en masse

Equities look set to end a week of huge uncertainty and volatility on a positive note, in London at least, where the FTSE100 was up 0.8 per cent mid-morning with mid and small caps also rising. Sentiment was more subdued in Europe where the Dax and CAC40 were only marginally positive as investors digest yesterday’s slightly-more-hawkish than expected ECB meeting which signalled tapering incoming.

Overnight US markets were calmer although both the S&P500 and Nasdaq added to their recent declines with sentiment dampened by Goldman Sachs reducing its forecast for US growth this year from 2 per cent to 1.75 per cent in the wake of soaring inflation figures.

There was pretty much nothing positive in headlines overnight from Europe’s eastern flank where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest attempts at talks between the two sides achieved little and, on the ground, the situation in several of Ukraine’s population centres appears unimaginably grim. Europe is now also dealing with a refugee crisis to boot.

UK-focused investors may have been buoyed by signs that the economy bounced back in January from its Omicron-induced wobble in the run up to Christmas with UK GDP expanding by 0.8 per cent in the first month of the year after a 0.2 per cent dip in December. Construction was the strongest sector, with growth of 1.1 per cent. But the news that the UK economy is now 0.8 per cent bigger than its pre-pandemic level is something of a hollow victory given the extreme challenges facing the UK economy in the coming months as the cost of living crisis looks set to dampen economic activity.

Thankfully the eye watering rises in commodity prices seen just earlier this week have abated a little with brent crude steady at $111 a barrel, up 1.5 per cent today, having topped $139 earlier this week. Metals such as palladium and copper remain at elevated levels but the old favourite insurance, gold, has dipped back below the $2,000 per ounce level and is trading flat at $1,995 this morning.