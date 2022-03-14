Banks feel a chill wind from Russia

Russia owes Western banks $121bn

Banks have the capital to cope with losses

Amid the carnage unleashed on Russia’s economy by unprecedented economic sanctions, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Western financial institutions, companies and consumers will share a portion of the pain. But a crumb of comfort is that while cross border lending and operations in Russia are now impossible, the recapitalisation that banks had to undertake after the 2008 financial crisis has given the institutions a larger buffer, that means less disruption to operations than might otherwise have been expected. Still, while some banks will post losses on the back of stranded or defaulted loans, it seems that Russia’s attempt to insulate itself from sanctions may have had an unintended beneficial effect on Western lenders.

The reason for this is two-fold. To begin Russian is technically a net creditor on the international markets and according to research from the Brookings Institute, has been steadily reducing its dependence on foreign debt since 2014 in a deliberate attempt at economic ‘Autarky,’ partly as a response to sanctions imposed at the time of the annexation of the Crimea. One result of these sanctions was that Russian companies could no longer roll over long-term debt and foreign acquisitions that might have attracted syndicated funding from Western banks dried up and Russian’s foreign external debt fell by $200bn (£150bn) during this period. In other words, by government decree there was no net demand for new lending, so no gap for foreign banks to fill.