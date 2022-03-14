/
Gilts' curious stability

The Russian war has not raised gilt yields despite the prospect of higher inflation. There are good reasons for this
March 14, 2022

Don’t they know there’s a war on? We might ask this of the gilt market, because nominal gilt yields – at 1.3 and 1.5 per cent for five and 10-year maturities – are actually slightly lower than they were a month ago.

This seems odd because in raising many commodity prices the war will raise inflation, and inflation is supposed to be bad for conventional gilts simply because future coupon and redemption payments will be worth less in real terms.

In truth, though, there’s a simple reason why nominal yields haven’t risen. One is that the war has increased uncertainty, and increased uncertainty usually sees a flight to quality – to assets that are safer than equities, such as gilts.

