Property investment trusts and the case for value

Nearly two years on from the first UK lockdown, many diversified property trusts sit on big discounts

We look at the case for the generalists as a value play

Janus Henderson risked a gross understatement when it cited “ongoing uncertainty” as a reason for attempting to call time on its UK Property PAIF (GB00BP46GG64) this month. The open-ended property funds sector has endured two industry-wide series of trading suspensions in recent years, as well as hefty investor withdrawals in the meantime. Morningstar Direct data shows investors pulled a net £1.7bn from the Investment Association UK Direct Property sector in 2021 alone, it having previously seen £1.4bn exit in 2020 and nearly £2.5bn go in 2019.

We have previously made the case for investors to look beyond open-ended funds for exposure to physical property. As that implies, the wider world of real estate investing should not be off investors' agenda entirely, particularly as a fresh assessment of the closed-ended property funds suggests there is value to be found.