Today's Markets: Stocks firm up, oil lower

European traders cling to crumbs of comfort from Russia-Ukraine talks

China locks down Shenzen - worrying Asian markets

Eyes turn to central bank action later this week

Oil lower, stocks firmer... on what? Moscow claims ‘substantial progress’ in peace talks while escalating conflict… but that is enough for traders grabbing onto any good headline. Russia is asking China for military aid and says Western shipments of weapons are legitimate targets. Russia says it can make debt repayments in rubles... default imminent, possibly on Wednesday. Just some weakness in crude filtering through to give risk some bid... or leftovers of Friday’s ‘peace trade’ rally on Putin’s statement about ‘positive shifts in talks with Ukraine. China is locking down again – Shenzhen is a major port and link to Hong Kong, so the Hang Seng is off almost 5 per cent. Foxconn (TPE: 2354) – Apple supplier – is shutting plants due to the outbreak of Covid in China. For now, market positioning is still very pessimistic, with the Vix holding above 30 though the term structure is looking healthier than it was a week ago. The rip for equities on Friday on those comments indicate how short the market is right now.

Beaten down areas like banks and travel and leisure led the way higher. The FTSE 100 lagged peers to trade flat - lower commodity prices + it’s not had the hit that other indices have taken this year - it’s down 3 per cent YTD vs the DAX’s 14 per cent decline this year. The DAX rose over 1 per cent in early trade, bullish crossover on our MACD indicator – was massively oversold, so conditions for further short squeeze are there, though I would caution that any jump is a bear market rally. I feel like we are in a sell strength kind of mode. Oil futures were lower, with Brent under $109, though off last week’s lows.