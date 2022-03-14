Why it is hard to rely on defensives

Until recently, some Russian-exposed stocks had low betas and so seemed defensive – but they've fallen sharply

There have always been risks in defensive stocks, but investors are on average rewarded for taking these risks.

Some apparently defensive stocks aren’t defensive after all. That’s the message of the collapses in the share prices of companies with significant interests in Russia such as Eurasia Mining, Petropavlovsk and Polymetal.

The thing is that, until recently, these shares had low betas; they tended not to covary much with moves in the All-Share index. They were, by that measure, defensive. Of course, they were risky in another sense; doing business in Russia is dangerous even in peacetime. But these risks were only lightly correlated with ordinary market risks – hence their low betas.