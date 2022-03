2021 should mark production low for gold miner

Dividend stable at 9ȼ for the year

Centamin (CEY), the gold miner that operates in Egypt, has said 2021 would be a production low point, after output from the Sukari mine dropped 16 per cent on 2020 to 415,370 ounces (oz). The company did see added buying interest in the week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but this came to a halt with the release of its 2021 numbers.