EU charts difficult pivot away from Russian energy

Europe's renewables revolution will be boosted Two-thirds of Russian gas imports could be replaced this year

The European Union (EU) has unveiled plans to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, as the invasion of Ukraine has led the bloc to swiftly reconsider its energy policies and shore up its energy security. Details are still scarce, however, and gas prices only relented slightly this week thanks to warmer weather, better wind output and continued Russian exports.

Even a high-level plan is a major development for the region. Russia provides almost half of the gas that the EU imports, a quarter of the bloc’s oil imports and 45 per cent of coal imports, so quick action is needed. The UK, by comparison, depends on Russia for less than 4 per cent of gas supplies and around 8 per cent of oil demand according to government figures.