Margins have fallen for fifth consecutive year, down to 20.2 per cent

US market now accounts for a quarter of sales, after fast growth in 2021

Optimism over the return of drinking in pubs and bars was not enough to forestall another fall in profit margins at Fevertree Drinks (FEVR), with the Aim-traded company lowering its profit expectations for 2022 as the costs of sea freight and bottling continue to rise.