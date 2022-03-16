/
Future is cloudy for Evraz shareholders

Shareholders stung by Abramovich sanctions face a long wait, although a "far east" exchange could offer a trading venue, says one analyst
March 16, 2022

Investors who scrambled to buy shares in Evraz (EVZ) when its share price plummetted by around 90 per cent are now likely facing a long wait - at best - for trading to be restarted. The shares were suspended from trading on 10 March, shortly after the UK government hit Roman Abramovich, who owned 29 per cent of the steelmaker, with a raft of sanctions. 

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) instructed the suspension “in order to protect investors pending clarification of the impact”, a spokesperson said. The government's sanction statement said Abramovich had “effective control” of Evraz which has been engaging in activities “which include potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”. 

Evraz denied government claims that it had potentially supplied steel to the Russian military, saying that it supplied long steel to infrastructure and the construction sectors only. It also rejected claims that Abramovich had effective control of the company.

