The other commodities hit by the war

It’s clear just by looking at petrol prices that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a serious impact on commodity markets. There are a few very obvious metals and fossil fuel products that immediately surged as traders sought to get ahead of supply disruptions, like nickel, palladium, oil and gas. Wheat and other agricultural products have also been hit because of Ukrainian supply.

But there is another swathe of comparatively niche products that will become harder to get because of the war. The Evraz (EVR) sanctions will hit the supply of vanadium, a key stainless steel ingredient, given it produces around a fifth of global supply, while Russian titanium and uranium output will also be missed. “The longer the conflict in the Ukraine runs on for and the greater the damage to infrastructure, the more vanadium and titanium raw materials will be lost to the market,” said SP Angel analyst John Meyer. The European ferro-vanadium price is up to over $60 (£46) per kilogramme from around $40 at the beginning of February. Vanadium miner Bushveld Minerals (BMN) is up almost a quarter in the past month as well.

Looking further ahead, global helium supply is under threat as well. Helium is used in high-tech applications like cloud computing and medical scanning - only 8 per cent goes to balloons, according to Helium One (HE1) data. It is largely a by-product of natural gas extraction and a new Gazprom (RU:OGZPY) project in Siberia was supposed to bring the market out of long-term tightness last year, adding around a tenth to global supply by 2025.