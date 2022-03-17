/
director deals

Balfour Beatty bosses buy as building booms

March 17, 2022

The role that Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) chief executive, Leo Quinn, has played in a number of company turnarounds was highlighted in our recent feature on picking recovery shares (‘Ready for a turnaround’, IC, 25 February 2022).

Quinn oversaw turnarounds at banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR) and defence company Qinetiq (QQ.) before returning to Balfour Beatty – the company at which he began his career – in 2015. 

Turnover for 2021 of £7.2bn is marginally lower than when he took charge. Its share price performance – up 23 per cent since he joined – is also nothing to write home about, although as we noted in our recovery feature there have been peaks and troughs along the way.

