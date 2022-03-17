Darktrace director cashes in after share price bump

Artificial intelligence cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK) has experienced a share price boost since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The theory is that the emergence of a potential new Cold War will prompt an increase in state-funded cyber attacks. The reality is that cyber attacks were rampant even before this new conflict started.

In the two weeks since 24 February, Darktrace’s share price rose 25 per cent. Results published on 3 March showed that revenue grew 52 per cent year on year in the second half of 2021, helping the company to convert a prior-year operating loss of £4.9mn into a profit of £8.6mn.