Pandemic provides 'inflection point' for 3D printing

Rising price of commodities and energy makes efficiency of 3D printing more appealing

3D printing market forecast to quadruple by end of the decade

Rising commodity prices and disrupted supply chains are setting the scene for a renaissance in 3D printing. The technology – also known as additive manufacturing (AM) – has existed since the late 1980s but has yet to be widely adopted.

However, the effects of the pandemic – emphasised by China’s lockdown this week of the Shenzen region – means companies are now considering AM to secure supply chains and reduce the waste of metals.