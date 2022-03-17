Pandemic provides 'inflection point' for 3D printing

- Rising price of commodities and energy makes efficiency of 3D printing more appealing
- 3D printing market forecast to quadruple by end of the decade
Rising commodity prices and disrupted supply chains are setting the scene for a renaissance in 3D printing. The technology – also known as additive manufacturing (AM) – has existed since the late 1980s but has yet to be widely adopted.
However, the effects of the pandemic – emphasised by China’s lockdown this week of the Shenzen region – means companies are now considering AM to secure supply chains and reduce the waste of metals.