Pandemic provides 'inflection point' for 3D printing

Disrupted supply chains means companies are looking to near-shore production.
March 17, 2022
  • Rising price of commodities and energy makes efficiency of 3D printing more appealing
  • 3D printing market forecast to quadruple by end of the decade

Rising commodity prices and disrupted supply chains are setting the scene for a renaissance in 3D printing. The technology – also known as additive manufacturing (AM) – has existed since the late 1980s but has yet to be widely adopted.

However, the effects of the pandemic – emphasised by China’s lockdown this week of the Shenzen region – means companies are now considering AM to secure supply chains and reduce the waste of metals.

