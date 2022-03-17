The whiff of slowdown, or perhaps recession

It’s difficult to imagine what a “fair peace” settlement between Russia and Ukraine will look like, or rather, the difficulty lies in envisaging the Kremlin agreeing to what most of the rest of the world would see as a fair deal.

Talks are taking place, with Russia insisting that Ukraine must agree not to join Nato. Ukraine presumably will want to maintain its ability to defend itself from any future attacks, for Russia to accept its right to exist as an independent state and for it to make reparations to rebuild the cities and buildings that it razed to the ground. To pay compensation for the killings, injuries, loss and displacement of millions of people. History of course teaches us that it’s not a good idea to take the punishment too far.

No one is convinced that the peace talks are not simply a way for Putin to buy more time and boost his chances of a victory. The relentless bombardment of Ukrainian cities continues. But whatever the duration and outcome of this war, the extent of the damage wreaked on a country that, incidentally, grows much of the world’s agricultural produce, and supplies other valuable commodities, is clear to see.