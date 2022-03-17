What junk bonds can teach us about crypto

Record banker bonuses, the arrival of a scarily profitable new asset class and an inability to buy a Big Mac in Moscow. Sound familiar? Of course the 1980s comparison is not perfect – wage indexation is not what it was 40 years ago, for one thing – but these few factors alone are enough for storied texts such as Liar’s Poker, Michael Lewis’ first book, to hold plenty of insight for us today.

To quickly recap the story, Lewis tells the reader: Salomon Brothers was the top dog for bond trading on Wall Street from the late 1970s onward, raking in billions from the trading floor. Lewis manages to get hired after a chance meeting with some bigwigs at St James’s Palace. While he weaves in his experiences of training to be a trader and his time in London, the real stars are the Wall Street heavyweights who reshaped US financial markets.

“Salomon Brothers mortgage traders rode roughshod over both the largest capital market in the world and their own firm, which was by far and away the most profitable on Wall Street,” Lewis writes. Inside Salomon, the development of the mortgage-backed securities market was down to Lewis Ranieri. It became Salomon’s profit driver in the early 1980s. It wasn’t fully legal when it began, however.