Working out inflation

How much worse might it get? Depends what’s meant by ‘it’; currently there are so many choices. Let’s take it to mean inflation. That’s the likely choice both because supply-side inflation was a major cause for concern before the Ukrainian crisis began and, when all is said and done, the war’s major impact on UK consumers – as with all war – will be higher prices across the board.

So here’s a novel way to assess inflation’s impact, which might help tell us whether the current rate really is a cause for alarm or whether it’s more about central bankers getting in a dither.

True, the UK’s current inflation rate of 4.9 per cent, according to the Bank of England’s favoured measure (the so-called CPIH), is the highest in a generation (since 1990). But on a longer view, the numbers look less worrying. Switch the data to the much-maligned Retail Price Index – because there is a much longer run of figures – and inflation was 7.8 per cent in January. That’s bad because it’s 50 per cent above the RPI’s average since 1948, but less bad because it is well within plus one standard deviation of the average.