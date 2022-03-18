Eurocell offers a window of opportunity

Recycling mitigates higher raw materials costs Expanding branch network pushes up lease liabilities

The strong housing market underpinned Eurocell’s (ECEL) improved performance, with profit growth very much being driven by revenue increasing by a third.

The window maker said improved sales were driven both by higher selling prices, which increased by 11 per cent as it sought to recover higher costs, and through new customer wins. It added 75 accounts and now claims an 18 per cent share of the market.