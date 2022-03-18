London’s buyback bonanza continuing despite shakier conditions

FTSE 100 companies have announced plans to buy back more than £28bn of their own shares year-to-date, even as rising costs eat into profitability. This is already well ahead of the full-year figure for 2021, according to data compiled for Investors’ Chronicle by AJ Bell, which came in under £19bn. Last year also had the carryover from 2020 as companies resumed buybacks following suspended payouts from the early months of the pandemic.

London’s large-cap companies are now taking advantage of market volatility to unload large amounts of cash accumulated on balance sheets. Hefty contributors to the £28bn total include financial institutions Lloyds Banking (LLOY) and Barclays (BARC), oil and gas producers BP (BP.) and Shell (SHEL), and consumer goods names Unilever (ULVR) and British American Tobacco (BAT), which have all committed to major stock repurchasing schemes in recent weeks.

Oil and gas names have led the way in 2022, with Shell announcing the single-largest buyback programme, worth $8.5bn (£6.25bn). The firm’s largesse comes on the back of recent surges in commodity prices and the proceeds from divesting its Permian Basin assets. RBC Capital Markets analysts forecast 2022 total cash return for investors from the world's major integrated energy companies at $125bn, compared with a peak of around $110bn during the last bull market 15 years ago. RBC forecast $63bn of buybacks across this group, "a figure which is likely to set records once the year is up", the bank said.