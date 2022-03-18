Today's Markets: Stocks slip a touch but up for the week

London shares heading into the weekend on downbeat note

US shares have regained some balance following central bank tightening

Commodity prices continue to gyrate

European shares were a bit more defensive in early trading on Friday, paring some of the gains of the previous two sessions. Nevertheless, stocks are on to finish the week higher as investors seem to be riding out some of the key war, sanctions risks. At the highs this morning the FTSE 100 was only around 80pts below where it was before Russia invaded Ukraine. European stocks are on course for their best week since Nov 2020 despite all the tumult, but also because it’s been a much calmer commodity story. Investors are adjusting and getting comfortable with what’s out there and what the risks are… but I stick to the view that this is only the start and it remains a bear market rally.

US stocks notched a third day of wins – Fed out of the way helping sentiment it seems. There may have been some relief too as Russian managed to make a dollar payment on its bond, avoiding a default for now. 4,400 is still the top of the range for the S&P 500, futures pulling back from that area overnight. A close tonight above 4,400 might see a further move higher. Vix back in contango, a healthy sign for the market.