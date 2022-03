Foxconn reports reopening of Shenzhen campuses

Hit to services likely as fewer people travel and shop

Lockdowns introduced on mainland China aimed at curbing the widest spread of the coronavirus in two years should not lead to more supply chain chaos but could weaken domestic growth.

Currently, around 50mn people in China are subject to some form of movement restrictions and factories in economic hubs such as Shenzhen and Changchun have faced closures.