ContourGlobal sees opportunity in unstable power sector

Coal and gas 'rethink' means demand for carbon capture should rise, while changing European agenda could also drive more stable returns, company says
March 21, 2022
  • Dividend programme promising 10 per cent annual increase to remain in place despite power sector volatility
  • Renewables supply chain issues and European electricity policy changes hold some risk

It’s not often a company boasts about the deals it hasn’t done. But energy generation specialist ContourGlobal (GLO), which owns a mix of fossil fuel-burning assets and renewables around the world, did just that in its 2021 results. The u-turn came on a “large acquisition of thermal and renewable assets in the Americas” after the pricing became too difficult in the topsy-turvy market last year. 

