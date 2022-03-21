ContourGlobal sees opportunity in unstable power sector

- Dividend programme promising 10 per cent annual increase to remain in place despite power sector volatility
- Renewables supply chain issues and European electricity policy changes hold some risk
It’s not often a company boasts about the deals it hasn’t done. But energy generation specialist ContourGlobal (GLO), which owns a mix of fossil fuel-burning assets and renewables around the world, did just that in its 2021 results. The u-turn came on a “large acquisition of thermal and renewable assets in the Americas” after the pricing became too difficult in the topsy-turvy market last year.