Reassess UK value funds to get the best returns

A divergence in performance means it is necessary to reassess the differing approaches of UK value managers

Funds' allocations and their managers' mindsets are important factors to consider

In what has been a volatile period for equities, value-style investing funds have done better than most. Value investing generally involves picking stocks that appear to trade for less than their value. And whether only since the start of this year or for the past six months, quality growth stalwarts have fallen to the bottom of performance tables while more cyclically-minded funds have – at the very least – suffered less.

But this is a generalisation and the situations regarding individual funds are less clear-cut. Some of the better-known value funds in the Investment Association and Association of Investment Companies UK All Companies sectors, for example, have seen a notable divergence in performance. Over the six months to 17 March, take the 13.1 per cent return generated by the sector leader, Invesco UK Opportunities (GB00BJ04KP99).That’s a decent way ahead of gains made by some better-known value funds, such as Schroder Recovery (GB00B3VVG600), and stands in contrast to losses by funds including Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities (IE00BD81XX91), which was down by 8 per cent over the same period.