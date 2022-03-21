Today's Markets: Slow start for stocks

After a strong week for global stock markets, there’s a tepid start to trade early on Monday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is starting to become background music. Higher oil prices are again weighing on the market mood. China’s Covid cases are also a consideration.

It’s a flat open for all the major European bourses. Real estate, travel & leisure and tech are at the bottom, whilst oil & gas, insurance, banks and autos are leading. Oil is firmer with Brent at $112, WTI at $107, helping push the FTSE 100 higher by around a quarter of a percent. US 10yr yields are a little shy of 2.2 per cent.

Inflation... German producer price inflation soared to 25.9 per cent in February, accelerating from 25 per cent in January and 24.2 per cent in December 2021. The recent price developments in the context of Russia’s attack on Ukraine are not yet included in the results. Not a lot on the calendar today but Fed chair Jay Powell is due to speak about the economic outlook at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Economic Policy Conference. Energy prices were up 68.0 per cent compared to February 2021, prices of intermediate goods increased by 21.0 per cent, metallic steel and ferro-alloys increased by 49.2 per cent. Especially high inflation was recorded in fertilisers and nitrogen compounds (+71.7 per cent), of wooden containers (+62.2 per cent) and secondary raw materials of paper and paperboard (55.8 per cent). Prices of non-durable consumer goods increased by 7.5 per cent, mainly due to higher dairy prices. Especially high inflation recorded for butter (+64.6 per cent) and crude vegetable oils (+50.1 per cent). Capital goods prices rose by 5.5 per cent, the highest year-on-year change since October 1982… All this before the Russian invasion of Ukraine...