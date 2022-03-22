Oxford Nanopore takes a bow

Looks to broaden the appeal of its testing machines

Balance sheet can handle several years of losses

The first set of reported results for Oxford Nanopore (ONT) were a chance for investors to take stock of the company’s prospects after the rapid DNA & RNA sequencing company joined the stock exchange in October last year. As well as joining the select group of companies that have 'Oxford' in their title (Oxford Instruments, Oxford Biomedica, etc), the company aims to use the £408mn net proceeds from its listing to expand its appeal to scientists who wish to conduct their own genetic sequencing, without having to send experiments to pricey centralised laboratories.

In common with most other high technology shares, investors flocked to add Oxford Nanopore to growth portfolios before the rotation to value shares took hold and sent the share price into retreat. Part of that initial rise might also have been a late spasm of excitement over the potential use for its technology in the rapid sequencing of Covid-19 variants and now that the pandemic has taken a back seat to world events, at least in the UK, the opportunity to make a significant impact seems to have passed. So, now that things have settled down a bit, it has become easier to assess the direction for the company.

Nanopore seems to be all about challenging the traditionally laboratory-dominated DNA sequencing market. One way to achieve this is by creating a 'consumer' market among scientists for its products through the miniaturisation of its testing machines. For example, this year the company expects to launch its PromethION 2 palm-sized testing machine in some markets. Another way of adding value is by developing new kits for its existing machines, including the much talked about kit for rapid sequencing Covid-19, which goes to show that market timing for product launches is as important as the product itself.

Financially speaking, part of the loss at the cash profits level was driven by one-off IPO costs and £37.6mn of share-based incentive payments to the executives. The balance sheet looks well capitalised with £618mn of liquid resources, giving it a current ratio score of 2.3, or well above the threshold for financial stability.

Broker Numis reckons that Oxford Nanopore is winning market share with its testing technology, although profitability is still some way ahead with losses projected into 2024. The key test will be how it achieves scale in its core markets and, until there is more indication of this, the share is one to watch, if not necessarily yet one to own. Hold.

OXFORD NANOPORE (ONT) ORD PRICE: 412p MARKET VALUE: £3.4bn TOUCH: 411-413p 12-MONTH HIGH: 736p LOW: 362p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: na NET ASSET VALUE: 86p NET CASH: £423mn