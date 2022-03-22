Possible tax outcomes from the chancellor’s spring statement

UK public sector net debt amounted to 94.9 per cent of gross domestic product in January

The most likely measure is a reduction in fuel duty for petrol and diesel drivers

With the chancellor’s spring statement nearly upon us, it may be worth examining how much latitude Rishi Sunak has in relation to public finances and the potential implications for investors. We’re not usually privy to tax and spending decisions in the “mini-budget” statement, although circumstances may well have forced his hand on several issues. Defence spending is doubtless under consideration, a potential boon for investors in the sector, although changes in this regard normally follow in the wake of a strategic review. For the moment, he is charged with keeping a lid on the deficit, while simultaneously dampening inflationary pressures without choking off economic recovery.

This task is made even more difficult due to the government directive that the Bank of England should target a 12-month increase in the Consumer Prices Index of 2 per cent. That still seems absurdly ambitious even after the Monetary Policy Committee opted to raise the base rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.75 per cent. Consumer and industrial input prices have been driven by supply chain disruptions and pent-up demand following the reopening of the economy in 2021. That wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise for economists, although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the equation, with the International Energy Agency warning that the world could be faced with the biggest energy supply crisis in decades.