/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Sabre Insurance looking for a turnaround in auto sales

The motor insurer has been hit by faltering car sales
Sabre Insurance looking for a turnaround in auto sales
March 22, 2022
  • Expenses fall in absolute terms
  • Solvency remains solid 

Supply chain issues, most notably the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors, have had some unexpected knock-on effects. Motor insurance underwriter Sabre Insurance (SBRE) notes that its premium income remains under pressure as slowing car sales, partly a consequence of the shortage, means that fewer new customers are looking to insure vehicles. Chief financial officer Adam Westwood points out that matters were made worse by “continued heavy price discounting in the market”, so gross written premiums for 2021 came in at 2.26 per cent below the prior year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data