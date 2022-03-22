Sabre Insurance looking for a turnaround in auto sales

Expenses fall in absolute terms

Solvency remains solid

Supply chain issues, most notably the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors, have had some unexpected knock-on effects. Motor insurance underwriter Sabre Insurance (SBRE) notes that its premium income remains under pressure as slowing car sales, partly a consequence of the shortage, means that fewer new customers are looking to insure vehicles. Chief financial officer Adam Westwood points out that matters were made worse by “continued heavy price discounting in the market”, so gross written premiums for 2021 came in at 2.26 per cent below the prior year.