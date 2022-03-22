Today's Markets: Bonds on the move

Bond markets starting to illustrate nervousness

US Fed mood music points to faster tightening to come

Growth stocks beware

Bond markets are on the move as the US 10-yr jumped north of 2.3 per cent, though stock markets are not looking too bothered right now. European bourses trade mildly higher this morning after a soft session in the US and mixed bag from Asia overnight. Banks, autos, insurance are leading the Stoxx 600, with healthcare the only sector in the red. Oil and gas stocks towards the lower end as oil prices lurched lower in early trade – Brent dropping from a high above $119 to a $114 handle in fairly short order. Unclear the reason, underlines the volatility and illiquidity in the market right now... open interest in WTI is at its lowest in seven years.

Fed chair Jay Powell sounded the alarm on inflation, saying it’s ‘much too high’ and opening the door to more aggressive rate hikes. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability,” he said. “In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so. And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well.”

The Fed seems to be converging on an idea: The Fed’s Bostic said he’s "not wedded to moving only 25", while fellow policymaker Barkin said he’s "very open to half-point moves". Another policymaker, Waller, said "the data is basically screaming at us to go 50", and probably the most hawkish on the committee, James Bullard, said "50 [bps hike]... would have been a better decision". The Fed is suddenly worried about the inflation that’s been building pressure for well over a year. Strong sense that they are out to crush inflation and hiking is going to accelerate. Last Thursday I noted that US 10s could jump to 2.5 per cent quite quickly and we are well on our way to that already.

With all this Fed talk you have to look worryingly at growth stocks. ARKK fell almost 3 per cent and NDX is not shaking the bear trend. The bubble is pricked.

Ahead of the Spring Statement tomorrow, GBPUSD continues to trade around 1.3160, the old zone of support from Dec ‘21. CFTC data showed net bearish bets on the pound rose by $1.3 billion to $2.6 billion, highest since the start of the year. UK gilt yields have risen to their highest in three years as global bond markets continued to sell off. Any war premium for bonds has been removed by the hawkishness of the Fed.

Companies Knights blames “softening business confidence” for weaker trading Regional law firm Knights Group (KGH) has cited Omicron and falling consumer confidence as reasons for reducing revenue and profit forecasts before its full-year results at the end of April. It is now expecting revenue of around £126mn for the year – below the consensus forecast of £131mn before the trading update came out. The share price has fallen over 47 per cent this morning. Omicron had a two-pronged effect on the highly acquisitive law firm. First, more employee illness meant it was harder to get work done. Secondly, continued concerns around Covid-19 means the company is “not benefitting from a faster return to office working and the consequent advantages of our team-based culture”. Some companies have hailed the benefits of property cost savings from the hybrid model. However, Knights shows the flip side of that coin. For team-based business – like consultants, law firms and bankers – there may be some efficiency benefits from sharing the same space. Something to consider for firms with lease renewals coming up. The other problem for Knights has been a “softening in business confidence”. Corporate work has slowed down, with the statement saying it is “possibly due to concerns around the strength of the economy”. Law firms profited from an unprecedented boom in M&A during the pandemic. The party couldn’t last forever though. AS

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com