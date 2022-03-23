/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

NI threshold increased but no major cost-of-living balm from Spring Statement

Chancellor proclaims biggest net cut to personal taxes in over 25 years but many are sceptical as inflation starts to bite
NI threshold increased but no major cost-of-living balm from Spring Statement
March 23, 2022
  • National Insurance payment threshold rises
  • Chancellor outlines income tax cut for 2024 

Amid massive pressure to open government coffers to help people stay above water in this cost-of-living crisis driven by sky-high energy prices, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has held onto the National Insurance increase but tinkered around the edges of personal tax rules. 

The headline policy of the Spring Statement sees the chancellor increasing the level of income at which earners start to pay National Insurance by nearly £3,000, from £9,880 to £12,570 from July. This will align it with the personal allowance for income tax which enables people who earn less than £100,000 a year not to pay tax on the first £12,570 of what they earn each year.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data