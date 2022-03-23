Sunak eases the squeeze

Would Rishi Sunak save his windfall from the better-than-expected state of the nation’s finances and use it to pay down debt, or would he break into the extra billions bagged to shield households and companies from a cost-of-living/doing-business crisis?

In the end he chose not to postpone or rethink his plans for the Health and Social Care Levy. Instead he lessened its impact by announcing a £3,000 rise in the NI contribution threshold to align this with the income tax starting point which means that millions will pay no tax on the first £12,570 of their earnings, and that a tax cut will be delivered to many low and middle earners.

The second rabbit out of the hat was the promise of a cut in income tax by the end of this parliament (giving back some of the extra tax we will be paying by then). But the thrust of the speech was all about the importance of driving growth, accelerating productivity, closing the gap with peers and securing and rebuilding the state’s financial resilience.