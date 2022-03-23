Today's Markets: UK inflation soars

“We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.” – Aesop.

Inflation in the UK rose to a 30-year high of 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to February, up from +5.5 per cent in January. The Bank of England expects it to top 8 per cent this spring. Prices are soaring, living standards are dwindling; CBI’s output price expectations rose to +80 vs +77 in February, the highest since records began in 1975.

Rishi Sunak has a difficult job to ease things, if he were to be so inclined, with today’s Spring Statement. We don’t really know if he cares that much. Millionaires married to billionaires are not ‘men of the people’ and have little feel for what it’s like to be poor. They don’t get that a few hundred pounds could make all the difference – abandoning the NI rise would be the best strategy, whilst Universal Credit must surely rise. He has an extra £35bn to play with and the jump in inflation underscores the urgency to act. The Spring Statement is not the Budget, but it’s a set-piece event for the chancellor and the cost-of-living crisis is upon us now. Sterling has continued its advance from the 1.3160 against the dollar, rising clear of 1.3250 this morning but finding resistance at 1.33 where it turned lower. 10-yr gilts yield about 1.7 per cent, the highest in almost 4 years.