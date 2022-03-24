Directors buying as Ryanair does more flying

As anyone who has been a passenger on a Ryanair (IE:RYA) flight knows, the Dublin-based airline is not shy about trumpeting its “industry-leading” safety record.

Shareholders have endured more of a buffetting, though. Ryanair’s beta of 1.18 indicates that share price swings have been more volatile than the broader market over the past 12 months. This is understandable given the many travel restrictions and the knocks to confidence caused by the spread of new coronavirus variants. There’s also been the matter of its post-Brexit delisting from the London Stock Exchange to deal with.

The airline, however, remains as bullish as its chief executive, Michael O’Leary. Two non-executives – Roisin Brennan and Geoff Doherty – have bought about €56,000 and €499,000-worth of shares, respectively.