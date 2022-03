Free cash flow doubled on last year but still not back to 2019 level

This year's guidance allowing for maintenance at Kraken and Magnus

Judging by the government’s energy security rhetoric, the North Sea has come back into style. EnQuest (ENQ), which owns stakes in the Kraken and Magnus fields in the North Sea, plus a new share in the CNOOC-operated Golden Eagle area, is similar to a disco-lover who never ditched flares and is pleasantly surprised they are now back in fashion.