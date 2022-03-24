Is Purplebricks a ‘doer-upper’?

Is there money to be made from a Purplebricks (PURP) rebuild? Calling the bottom on a company that has continually disappointed, losing more than 90 per cent of its value since 2018, would certainly be brave.

The online estate agency has struggled to get its house in order, having abandoned an international extension and falling into a legal dispute with “contractors”. So even as the housing market has boomed, it has not.

Half-year results for the six months to October showed a pre-tax loss of £12.9mn on revenue of £41.3mn, partly because it has had to recognise sales agents it previously deemed to be self-employed as employees. It also secured fewer instructions, with its market share declining to 3.9 per cent, from 4.8 per cent a year earlier.