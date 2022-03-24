Kin and Carta drives pure-play strategy

Work pipeline at record level Wage inflation could pose a threat

Kin and Carta (KCT) is in demand. Having sold off its legacy businesses for £33mn, the consultancy is now focusing solely on digital transformation. Customers are plentiful. As well as bagging clients such as Wayfair, Wendy's, Canadian National and L’Atelier this year, it has a record backlog of £106mn.

Business in the Americas is particularly buoyant. In the six months to 31 January, net revenue grew by 76 per cent to £58.5mn. The region now accounts for almost 70 per cent of total revenue. European revenue growth is also strong, however, up 41 per cent at £27.1mn.