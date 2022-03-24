Next week's economics: Mar 28 - April 1

Inflation is troublingly high around the world, next week’s numbers will show.

Official figures for the eurozone could show that CPI inflation has risen above 6 per cent for the first time since the monetary union was formed in 1999. Around half of this is due to higher oil prices. The rate excluding energy will be around 3 per cent, but even this is more than a percentage point above the ECB’s target rate.

The US is also seeing high inflation. Friday’s ISM survey will show that manufacturers are still reporting big rises for output and input prices, in part because of ongoing difficulties in getting supplies of parts and materials. Such inflation is hitting consumer confidence. The Conference Board is likely to report that this has fallen recently, despite the tightening labour market.