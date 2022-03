Often, we can be right for the wrong reasons. So it is with those who a few months ago were worried about inflation.

It’s now likely that CPI inflation will exceed 8 per cent in the spring, a 30-year high. This isn’t to say it will stay high; the fact that wages are not keeping pace with inflation (latest figures show they rose 4.8 per cent in the year to January) suggests there’ll be no wage-price spiral. But the fact is that the inflation pessimists were right.