Today's Markets: Confidence shaken, oil stirred

Consumer and business confidence in the EU is crumbling

But European stocks remain resilient

Oil ticks upwards once more

Confidence shaken – EU consumer confidence has tumbled due to the war in Ukraine, while clearly inflation is the big kitchen table worry. PMIs this morning point to surging input cost inflation and this being passed onto consumers. The German private sector saw the steepest rise in overall input costs on record for the series (since Jan 1998). Incidentally, the PMIs show activity is holding up pretty well, in part it seems because for now they can pass the costs on, and demand is not a problem. However, the business confidence reading from the French PMI fell to its lowest since January 2021. In Germany, businesses’ expectations worsened considerably, falling to their lowest since June 2020. German manufacturers turned negative, suggesting more firms expect a fall in output in the year ahead, for the first time since May 2020. Confidence has been shaken by the war in Ukraine, a natural reaction, but also very much by the subsequent expected rise in inflation, which was already high, and supply disruption, which was already bad. Meanwhile fertilizer prices have exceeded their 2008 high, US farmers are asking to plant on protected land to make up for lost grain and oils from Ukraine. Runaway inflation is bad for confidence and bad for business.

European stock markets are attempting to rally this morning, after Wednesday’s declines. US stocks dropped more than 1 per cent amid rising oil prices and some more tough talking from the Kremlin over Ukraine. Yields have stalled with the US 10yr around 2.34 per cent this morning.

Companies Games Workshop bounces Warhammer retailer Games Workshop (GAW) confirmed in a trading update that performance for its third quarter – for the three months to the end of February – was in line with expectations. It also announced a 70p per share dividend, taking declared payouts for the year to £2.35 which is a 50p boost on 2021. The shares of the former stock market darling rose by more than 10 per cent on the news. The company has struggled in recent months, with the shares falling back steadily since the autumn with the business hit by increased shipping and freight costs and FX fluctuations. Alex Chatterton, an analyst at Panmure Gordon, said that “these issues are short term in nature and present a good opportunity to buy into a high-quality stock”. CA XP Power loses $40mn US trade secrets dispute XP Power (XPP) may have to pay $40mn in damages after a jury in the US found it had misappropriated trade secrets from Swiss radio frequency product maker Comet (CH:COTN). Comet had claimed XP “improperly acquired and used” stolen trade secrets to develop its own radio frequency generator and match network products. “This result reinforces our decision to file this litigation against XP and confirms that theft of trade secrets will not be tolerated,” said Comet’s chief executive, Kevin Crofton. XP Power said it was “disappointed” by the judgement. It has a right to appeal against the outcome, with which it said it does not agree. “The board will now consider the judgement in detail before deciding on next steps,” the company said. MF Major diamond miner added to UK sanctions list The UK government has expanded the blocks on Russian companies and citizens linked to the regime of Vladimir Putin. The list now includes one of the world’s largest diamond miners, Alrosa (RU:ALRS), former Evraz (EVR) director and Roman Abramovich associate Eugene Shvidler and the chief executive of Sberbank, Herman Gref. Last year Alrosa represented just under 30 per cent of global rough diamond supply, according to Bain. This is the same as Anglo American (AAL) subsidiary De Beers. The UK is not a major part of the diamond supply chain but this new ban comes on top of an existing block on imports of Russian stones in the US, announced immediately after the invasion. The diamond industry was already ramping up supply to meet higher demand from consumers keen to splash the cash during the Covid-19 recovery, so further limits on trade could well send rough prices higher. AH

Oil continues to advance, with Brent front month at $122, WTI above $115 in what’s still a volatile market marked by low liquidity and tight physical supplies. Outages at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium may last for weeks and could remove about 1m bpd from the market, whilst EIA data showed a surprise 2.5m barrel draw on US inventories, which are 12 per cent below their average for this time of year. Trafigure says oil could hit $150 or even $200, a belief shared by top trader Pierre Andurand. Meanwhile, Russia said unfriendly nations would need to make payments for gas in roubles, a move that has sparked a sharp bounce back for the Russian currency and spike in European gas prices.

Russia’s stock market resumed partially today under heavy restrictions, including bans on foreigners selling stock and short selling. The MOEX rallied over 8 per cent in early trade, but that is what happens if lots of people can’t sell. In London, this morning shares in Polymetal (POLY) rose 10 per cent, and Petropavlosk (POG) rallied 16 per cent.

Selling in the US market yesterday was broad-based with only Energy and Utilities finding bid. Apple (APPL) held up tech all by itself, rallying 0.8 per cent against the trend for growth names, which gave back some of the recent rally. I’m not convinced by this recent show of strength we’ve seen in growth; it runs counter to rising rates, persistently high inflation and slowing growth. A lot of the action will be driven by oil prices.

Nickel trading remains chaotic, with the LME cancelling trades yesterday and the market again hitting limit up at +15 per cent today.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com